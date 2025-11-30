GCAA confirms compliance with State of Design Directive, continued safe operation of Airbus Aircraft

ABU DHABI, 30th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of the United Arab Emirates confirmed that all UAE operators of Airbus A319, A320, and A321 aircraft had fully complied with the Emergency Airworthiness Directive issued by the State of Design authority.

More than 100 UAE-registered aircraft were affected by this directive.

Immediately upon receiving the Airbus Alert Operators Transmission (AOT) and the associated Airworthiness Directive, the GCAA performed a detailed review and regulatory oversight across all affected operators in the UAE.

Based on the submitted reports and compliance records, the Authority confirmed that all required measures had been fully implemented in accordance with the directive.

Based on these measures, the GCAA confirmed that full compliance had been achieved and that all affected operators were able to continue safe flight operations.