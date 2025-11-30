Nahyan bin Mubarak visits Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition

AL AIN, 30th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, today visited the inaugural edition of the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, at the ADNEC Centre Al Ain.

The exhibition recorded exceptional participation from leading local and international companies specialising in the sector.

Organised by ADNEC Group, a subsidiary of Modon, in cooperation with the Emirates Falconers Club, the exhibition serves as a global platform that brings together the preservation of authentic Emirati heritage with openness to innovation in hunting, equestrianism, and traditional sports.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak was accompanied on the tour by Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, who briefed him on the most prominent exhibitors and the latest equipment, technologies, and innovations showcased across the event in the fields of hunting, equestrian activities, and camping.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak also met with a number of officials and decision-makers from participating local and international companies, emphasising the importance of such events in strengthening Al Ain’s position as a growing tourist, cultural, and heritage destination, especially after its selection as the Gulf Tourism Capital for 2025.

During his visit, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said, “The inaugural edition of the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition is an exceptional event that reflects the UAE’s vision of combining authenticity and innovation. It embodies our deep commitment to preserving our rich cultural heritage, while also looking to the future by supporting modern technologies and sustainable practices. This exhibition is not merely a platform for showcasing products and services; it is a space for cultural exchange and knowledge sharing among diverse communities, reinforcing the values of tolerance and coexistence upon which our nation is founded.”

He affirmed, “Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the nation continues to advance a global model in safeguarding national heritage, promoting national identity, and supporting innovation and sustainability across various sectors. Today, our efforts are guided by His Highness’s vision, which positions culture and heritage as bridges for dialogue, cooperation, and building international partnerships, reflecting the distinguished status and leadership of the UAE regionally and globally.”

He added, “The wide participation of local and international companies we are witnessing today confirms Al Ain’s distinguished status as a cultural and tourism destination. It also reflects the leadership’s commitment to strengthening national identity while remaining open to the world and highlighting the country’s rich civilisational legacy.”

The first edition of the exhibition welcomed 873 exhibitors and brands from 12 countries, across an area of 24,000 square metres, demonstrating strong turnout for this prestigious event. The exhibition featured a notable 88 percent local participation, alongside 12 percent international companies and brands, providing an ideal platform for strengthening cooperation and exchanging expertise.

The event also presented more than 20 live shows and heritage competitions, including a traditional cooking competition in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, Arabic coffee workshops, and the traditional Al Yola performance, all delivered in an atmosphere that celebrated authenticity and community engagement. The exhibition reflects the UAE’s ongoing commitment to preserving cultural heritage and promoting innovation in sustainable hunting, equestrian activities, and environmental protection.

The inaugural edition of the exhibition in Al Ain stands as a remarkable event that bridges the past with the future, reflecting the UAE’s vision of creating opportunities and advancing sustainability, positioning the city as a vibrant hub for knowledge exchange and community building at both local and international levels.