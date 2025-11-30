Calidus showcases advanced defence solutions at Egypt Defence Expo 2025

ABU DHABI, 30th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Calidus Holding Group is participating in the Egypt Defence Expo (EDEX 2025), held at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre in Cairo from 1st to 4th December, as part of the United Arab Emirates’ national pavilion.

The Group’s participation marks an important milestone in its series of global engagements aiming at showcasing its latest integrated defence systems and advanced air and land solutions, while strengthening the presence of national industries in Asian markets and expanding avenues of cooperation and partnership in the regional defence and security sector.

At the show, Calidus is showcasing its capabilities by highlighting leading defence products and technologies, all of which have been designed, developed, and manufactured in the United Arab Emirates across its three integrated clusters: Land Systems, Aerospace, and Missiles and Defence systems.

These include the advanced 8x8 Sweihan armoured vehicle, the AlHeda high‑precision missile system, as well as one of its most significant innovations - the advanced short‑range air defence system AlDeraa, capable of countering a wide range of aerial threats, including drones, further underscoring the Group’s leadership in developing integrated, cutting‑edge protection systems that meet modern operational requirements.

In addition, Calidus is displaying the multi‑role 4x4 armoured tactical vehicle “Mezyad”, equipped with the AlHeda missile launcher, the B-250 light attack aircraft, the B‑250T basic trainer aircraft, the 8x8 Wahash vehicle, the Washag vehicle for reconnaissance missions, border patrols and the protection of critical infrastructure, the Barq advanced high mobility multiple rocket launcher, and the MCAV005 multi‑role armoured personnel carrier.

This wide range of products reflects Calidus’ advanced manufacturing capabilities, the maturity of its research and development, and the progress achieved by the UAE defence industry in design, engineering, innovation, and industrial integration.

Commenting on this, Tareq Abdul Rahim Al Hosani, Chairman of Calidus Holding Group, said, “Our participation in EDEX 2025 reflects the strong friendly ties between the two nations and the deep cooperation that has spanned decades across all fields. It also demonstrates our firm commitment to strengthening the presence of Emirati defence industries in regional and international markets, and to consolidating collaboration with our partners worldwide. This further contributes to our goal of building a sustainable and independent defence industrial base, in line with the state’s strategy in this sector.”

For his part, Dr. Khalifa Murad Alblooshi, Managing Director and CEO of Calidus Holding Group, said, “The exhibition provides a strategic platform to present our latest technologies and integrated systems, and to highlight the excellence and innovation achieved by Calidus in defence manufacturing, driven by national expertise and advanced technologies. Through this participation, we are keen to open new channels of cooperation and knowledge exchange, and deliver solutions tailored to the needs of regional partners.

At Calidus, we continue to invest in research and development, technology transfer, and knowledge localisation, guided by our vision to make the Group a symbol of integrated defence industries in the UAE. This reflects the growing confidence in our products in global markets and reinforces the position of the UAE defence industry as a trusted and advanced industrial hub in defence and security.”

Calidus Group’s participation in EDEX 2025 forms part of its expansion strategy in Middle Eastern and African markets, which are witnessing rapid growth in demand for integrated and sustainable defence solutions. Through this engagement, the Group seeks to strengthen regional partnerships and explore opportunities for industrial and technological cooperation, thereby enhancing the presence of Emirati defence industries as a trusted choice in innovation, development, and joint production.