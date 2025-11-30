ACTVET wins 11 medals at WorldSkills Asia Taipei 2025

ABU DHABI, 30th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET) continues to strengthen its exceptional regional presence, after its team achieved a major Asian accomplishment at the WorldSkills Asia Taipei 2025 competition, with participants from more than 29 countries, bringing together over 300 competitors and experts competing in 44 technical and vocational skills.

ACTVET's team succeeded in earning 11 outstanding achievements, including 4 gold medals, 4 silver medals, 2 Medallions for Excellence, in addition to the 'Abu Dhabi Skills Award', which is granted to the highest-scoring competitor among all participants, securing a remarkable presence for the UAE in one of the most significant Asian competitions specialising in technical and vocational skills.

In an exceptional achievement, Jinan Khalid Al Murshidi won the gold medal in the Health and Social Care skill, along with the 'Abu Dhabi Skills Award' and the 'Best of Nation' title, after earning the highest score among all competitors, making the UAE the top-performing country in this edition.

Other gold medal winners included: Maitha Sultan Al Messabi in Mechanical Engineering Drawing (CAD); Mais Saleh Barabbaa in Car Painting; Maryam Hashim Al Hashmi in Graphic Design Technology.

The four silver medals were awarded to: Leen Mohammed Jamea Yousif Ajja in Industrial Design Technology; Essa Khalid Al Nabhani in CNC Turning; Yousif Ahmed Al Hosani in Electrical Installations (Junior); Fatima Jassim Al Ali in Electronics (Junior).

Two Medallions for Excellence were awarded to: Mansoor Ahmed Saddiq in Electronics; Zayed Sameer Murshed in Welding, for their advanced technical performance, which reflects the readiness of Emirati talents to compete at the highest levels.

Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director-General of ACTVET and Founder and President of WorldSkills Asia, said, “This major achievement by the youth of the UAE in Taipei is not a coincidence. It is the direct result of the vision of our leadership, which leaves no effort in empowering Emirati youth, supporting their development, and providing every resource needed to ensure high-quality education and advanced training in alignment with the fourth Sustainable Development Goal of providing inclusive and equitable quality education for all."

He added, “Once again, the ACTVET's team has proven that investing in national talent is the most impactful and sustainable investment, and that building human capabilities is the solid foundation of any future development. At ACTVET, we continue to advance through an integrated strategy focused on developing a world-class technical and vocational education and training ecosystem, strengthening international partnerships, and designing innovative programmes that prepare Emiratis for the jobs of the future and equip them to keep pace with global transformations in technology, industry, and advanced skills."

Dr Al Shamsi affirmed that, "ACTVET will continue investing in Emirati youth, enhancing their skills, and enabling them to participate in regional and international competitions, strengthening the UAE’s presence on global podiums and reinforcing its leadership in developing national competencies".