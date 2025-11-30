Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends silent prayer at Wahat Al Karama

ABU DHABI, 30th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, has attended a silent prayer at Wahat Al Karama.

Organised by the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs and held on Commemoration Day, marked annually on 30th November, the event paid tribute to the UAE’s martyrs and their sacrifices defending the nation.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnessed the raising of the UAE flag and playing of the national anthem, reflecting the unity and shared pride of the UAE’s leadership, government, and people in honouring the nation’s martyrs.

Noting the significance of the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the wise leadership’s keenness to provide comprehensive support and empowerment to the families of martyrs, ensuring their wellbeing and dignity.