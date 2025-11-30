UAE Pavilion opens tomorrow at Egypt Defence Expo 2025

CAIRO, 30th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates Pavilion will open tomorrow at the Egypt Defence Expo (EDEX) 2025, with a strong showcase from seven national companies showcasing some of the latest defence and security solutions, as well as promoting defence events to an international audience of industry leaders, decision makers and military personal.

The UAE Pavilion is participating with support of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement and UAE Ministry of Defence and organised by ADNEC Group.

The Council plays a central role in supporting defence procurement by ensuring acquisition programmes are strategically aligned with long-term national capability requirements whilst adhering to value-for-money principles and industrial localisation objectives. It facilitates the development of a resilient defence-industrial base through enabling domestic manufacturing, attracting strategic foreign investment, and integrating UAE entities into global original equipment manufacturer value chains.

Tawazun shapes the regulatory environment by developing sector-specific licencing schemes, standards, testing and conformity frameworks, and compliance systems. The Council oversees the delivery of defence-specialised industrial zones and enabling infrastructure required for high-compliance manufacturing. In parallel, Tawazun activates the national research, development, and innovation ecosystem through strategic programmes supporting dual-use technology absorption and collaboration across government, industry, and academia.

The fourth edition of EDEX, taking place from 1–4 December 2025, is held under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of The Arab Republic of Egypt and The Supreme Commander of the Egyptian Armed Forces, providing UAE national companies to strengthen international ties, expand their market reach and form strategic partnerships at one of the largest events of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa.

Within the Pavilion, leading defence entities will be present, including Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, EDGE Group, Calidus, GAL and AMMROC. Participating companies in the Pavillion will display their latest defence solutions, network with global audiences and expand their market reach at one of the biggest defence events in the Middle East and North Africa region. Alongside these leading defence companies, Al Jundi Magazine, the official journals of the UAE Armed Force and ADNEC Group.

EDGE Group, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, will be displaying its wide selection of solutions across five sectors, including Precision Guided Munitions, Naval Platforms, Autonomous Air Platforms, Weapons & Munitions and Secure Communications. Calidus Holding Group will be showcasing a portfolio of its pioneering defence products and technologies designed, developed, and manufactured entirely in the UAE across its three integrated clusters: Aerospace, Land Systems, and Missiles and Defence Systems. Among the key highlights at the exhibition are the MATV armoured combat support vehicle with the AlHeda missile launch platform.

ADNEC Group aims to strengthen its international ties and showcase the upcoming editions of the Unmanned Systems Exhibitions and Conference (UMEX) & Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX), the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR) and the 2027 edition of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX).

The UAE Pavilion at EDEX 2025 aims to shine a spotlight on technological innovation and collaborative advancement in the defence sector. Within each of the stands, leading engineers, salespeople and senior leadership can provide unique insights into the defence solutions on display, their capabilities and their capabilities and the strategic thinking behind their development.

Visitors will have the chance to interact directly with experts who can explain not just the technical specifications, but also the real-world applications and operational advantages of these innovations. The UAE Pavilion serves as a hub for meaningful engagement, knowledge sharing and the cultivation of new opportunities in the global defence landscape.

Military personal, decision makers and delegations are invited to explore the UAE Pavillion at EDEX, located in Hall 3 of the Egypt International Exhibition Centre, Cairo, where they can view the latest products and services from UAE defence manufacturers, connect with leading defence and security professionals, and discuss opportunities for collaboration to enhance the defence industry.