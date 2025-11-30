80,000 visitors witness launch of ‘Jamal Al Ittihad’ symphony at Sheikh Zayed Festival

ABU DHABI, 30th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Zayed Festival recorded an attendance of more than 80,000 visitors during the launch of the Jamal Al Ittihad symphony, presented yesterday evening by world-renowned composer A. R. Rahman as a musical tribute to the UAE in celebration of the 54th Eid Al Etihad.

This innovative Emirati work, developed by Burjeel Holdings and composed by Rahman, was performed for the first time globally before a large audience, embodying a set of values closely associated with the UAE, including unity, coexistence, hope and shared humanity.

The symphony features a special song for the 54th Eid Al Etihad, tracing the nation’s journey through its past, present and future, inspired by the vision of the late Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, through images and national achievements that reflect progress, innovation and the timeless values that shape the UAE’s identity.

A. R. Rahman said that the song Jamal Al Ittihad represents a holistic international work developed entirely in the UAE, noting that the country’s ambitious vision for the future and its spirit of coexistence are among its most defining qualities.

He added that the UAE embraces all people who contribute to building the nation and advancing its progress, describing it as a unique country where cultures and philosophies come together in a harmonious blend rooted in love, pride and progress. He affirmed that the song celebrates this rich human diversity.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, said that no song alone is sufficient to honour the UAE as it deserves, noting that he arrived in the country as a doctor, and that what he has achieved today is the result of the great opportunities the UAE granted him. He added that his journey resembles the stories of many who came carrying hope and saw their lives flourish here.