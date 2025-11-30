Ministry of Culture, Emirates Association for Social Development sign cooperation agreement

ABU DHABI, 30th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Culture and the Emirates Association for Social Development in Ras Al Khaimah signed a cooperation agreement to strengthen national partnerships and support cultural development. It also aims to broaden the scope of cultural and social awareness programmes, while empowering youth and reinforcing the collective national identity.

The agreement was signed by Mubarak Al Nakhi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, and Dr. Mohammed Abdul Latif Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of the Emirates Association for Social Development, in the presence of key officials from both sides.

As part of the agreement, both entities will jointly implement cultural and community programmes, as well as events and training workshops in the domains of national identity, heritage and culture. They will also collaborate to develop research projects, exchange expertise and support the implementation of various community initiatives to raise cultural awareness across all societal segments.

The agreement focuses on nurturing Emirati talents by advancing national cultural and artistic programmes, empowering community associations to access specialised cultural content. It also aims to promote collaboration in facilitating documentation, publishing and joint cultural events.

Mubarak Al Nakhi said, “This agreement reflects the Ministry’s commitment to nurturing effective partnerships with community institutions, which is crucial to strengthening the national cultural landscape. Cultural development is a shared responsibility that contributes to raising awareness and positively shaping individuals. Our partnership with the Emirates Association for Social Development is significant in this regard as the entity plays a pivotal role in community development as well as enhancing the potential of youth and national talents.”

He added, “The agreement further empowers us to broaden the scope of cultural engagement, launch programmes that strengthen national identity and support community engagement, as well as introduce innovative ventures to advance the objectives of 'We the UAE 2031' Vision.”

Dr. Mohammed Abdul Latif Khalifa stated that the Association takes great pride in this partnership, which highlights the importance of institutional cooperation in achieving sustainable cultural and social development. His Excellency also noted that the agreement will pave the way for trailblazing community initiatives.

This agreement reflects the Ministry of Culture’s longstanding efforts to create a more inclusive and integrated cultural ecosystem, strengthen collaboration with civil society institutions and reinforce the role of culture in empowering individuals, while consolidating the values of social belongingness, loyalty and national identity.