Humaid bin Rashid directs naming of several streets in Ajman after UAE martyrs

AJMAN, 30th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, directed the naming of several streets in Ajman after 19 martyrs of the UAE, ensuring that these streets are located near the homes of their families.

The initiative commemorates their memory, honours their sacrifices and preserves their legacy in the community as an enduring source of pride for their families.

Sheikh Humaid affirmed that the martyrs are the loyal sons of the nation who gave their lives in defence of the land and protection of the Union. He said that immortalising their names on the streets of the emirate is a sincere expression of the high esteem they hold in the hearts of the UAE’s leadership and people, noting that they are shining examples of sacrifice and selflessness, and will remain a source of pride and honour for generations to come.

He added that naming 19 streets near the homes and areas of the martyrs’ families is an expression of gratitude for their service and a way to strengthen the connection between their memory and their communities. It also ensures that their legacy remains present in the lives of their families, reaffirming that the nation never forgets those who sacrificed for it.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, said that preserving the memory of the nation’s martyrs through the naming of streets in the emirate reflects the unwavering commitment of leadership that never forgets its sons and fully recognises the magnitude of their heroic acts. These sacrifices, he noted, will remain guiding lights across the nation.

He continued, “The directives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi express the deep appreciation and high regard that the wise leadership holds for the martyrs and their sacrifices.”

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, parised the directives of the Ruler of Ajman, which reflect the distinguished status held by the nation’s martyrs in the eyes of the UAE’s leadership.

He stated that the initiative reaffirms the leadership’s commitment to honouring the martyrs and preserving their sacrifices as eternal symbols of loyalty and dignity, and as role models for the people of the UAE in the fields of duty and devotion.