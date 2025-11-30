Abu Dhabi International Major Incidents Conference launches Training Programme for Major Incident Management

ABU DHABI, 30th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi International Major Incidents Conference has officially commenced in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, bringing together leaders, experts, and specialists in emergency and disaster management from across the world.

The event coincides with the official launch of the Unified National Training Programme for Major Incident Management – "I‘daad", a programme designed to standardise training efforts and enhance the readiness of first responders across all sectors in the UAE.

The programme is internationally accredited and developed in partnership with leading global institutions, including the European Centre for Disaster Medicine and the British Resuscitation Group, under the supervision of the National Major Incidents Academy, the UAE National Readiness and Response Programme – Jaheziya, and Wataniya Training – Tadrib, in collaboration with the UAE Medical Reserve and Volunteer Team.

OrganiSed by Medec Conferences, the conference serves as a strategic platform to unify training curricula in the field of major incident management for first responders from the health, police, ambulance, military, and public service sectors. The aim is to strengthen unified readiness and harmonize response methodologies according to international best practices.

Participants emphasised that the launch of the unified national training programme represents a transformative step in enhancing the country’s preparedness ecosystem through standardized procedures, implementation of the National Major Incidents Manual, and advancing the skills of first responders through realistic, scenario-based hands-on training.

During the conference, officials announced the allocation of 7,000 fully funded training scholarships for first responders nationwide—equivalent to 1,000 scholarships for each emirate. The initiative aims to empower responders in the health, ambulance, civil defense, and police sectors, enabling them to acquire essential and advanced skills in managing large-scale emergencies.

This announcement follows the success of the pilot phase, which trained hundreds of first responders using internationally accredited curricula under the supervision of the UAE National Readiness and Response Program – Jaheziya, which has, over the past five years, trained more than 20,000 first responders across the UAE.

Experts highlighted the importance of the conference during a critical period in which collaboration among national emergency entities is essential. The diversity of roles and responsibilities requires a unified operational language and a standardized training model to ensure rapid response and minimize errors during complex major incidents.

The event reflects the UAE’s strategic vision to build an integrated readiness ecosystem based on global expertise, prioritising the protection of lives, the development of first responder capabilities, and strengthening cross-sectoral coordination during major incident management.

Dr. Adel Al Shamry Al Ajmi, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative, President of UAE Doctors, and CEO of the UAE Readiness and Response Programme – Jaheziya, stated: “Under the wise leadership, the nation has solidified its position as a global partner in shaping emergency preparedness and response strategies. The UAE has become an international model for readiness and resilience and a hub for global positive change.”

He added that Jaheziya continues to strengthen this position by investing in human capital, adopting global best practices, launching innovative initiatives, and forging strategic partnerships to advance specialised training and national capacity building for first responders.

Professor Roberto Megavero – President, European Center for Disaster Medicine, said:''The UAE’s progress in unifying training methodologies and enhancing major incident response capabilities represents a global benchmark. International cooperation and knowledge exchange reinforce this success, positioning the UAE among the world’s most advanced nations in disaster medicine.”

The Unified National Training Programme marks a pivotal milestone in strengthening national capacities through:

● Standardising training curricula across institutions after years of variance

● Implementing a unified national response model covering command and control, triage, evacuation, and site management

● Enhancing joint operational capabilities among health, police, ambulance, civil defense, and military entities

● Conducting realistic drills and full-scale major incident simulations

● Certifying nationally qualified trainers with international accreditation

● Expanding the number of specialised national training centres

The programme also supports the application of the National Major Incidents Manual and related regulatory guidelines, ensuring unified compliance across all response agencies.