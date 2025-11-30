UAE claims 25 medals in WAKO World Kickboxing Championship

ABU DHABI, 30th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE national team concluded its participation in the World Association of Kickboxing Organisations (WAKO) Senior and Masters World Kickboxing Championship with a total of 25 medals: 9 gold, 7 silver, and 9 bronze.

The championship, organised by the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, was held over six days at the ADNEC Center in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of 2,000 male and female athletes from 150 countries, marking the first time the event was hosted outside Europe.

The UAE took part with the largest delegation in its history at the World Kickboxing Championship, comprising 92 male and female athletes across different categories and weight classes, including the People of Determination national team.

The winners were crowned by Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, Vice President of the International Federation of Muay Thai, President of the Asian and Arab Muay Thai Federations, and Chairman of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, along with Roy Baker, President of the International Kickboxing Federation, in the presence of board members Tariq Mohammed Al Mehairi and Ali Khouri.