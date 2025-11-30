Emirates GBR crowned SailGP's 2025 season champions after beating Australia & New Zealand

ABU DHABI, 30th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team has won the 2025 Season Championship after beating Australia and New Zealand in a thrilling $2m Grand Final race in Abu Dhabi.

Emirates GBR fended off stiff competition from the Aussies and Kiwis, in a race that was gripping until the very end. Each of the three teams had the lead at points in the single, winner-takes-all race, but Emirates GBR managed to claw back from third place to overhaul Australia’s BONDS Flying Roos and New Zealand’s Black Foils on the fourth leg of the final shootout.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the event broughttogether 12 national teams competing on high-performance F50 foiling catamarans capable of reaching speeds of over 100 km/h.

Winners were crowned by Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation; Sheikh Hamdan bin Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Director of International Events at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council; and Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Assistant General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.