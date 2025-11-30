Olympic champions headline historic launch of Dubai’s first-ever Women’s Triathlon World Cup

DUBAI, 30th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Elite Olympic triathletes will compete in Dubai’s first-ever Women’s Triathlon World Cup on December 7, marking the launch of a landmark global sporting event hosted by the Dubai Sports Council under the supervision of World Triathlon and in collaboration with the UAE Triathlon Federation. The race will take place across Dubai Islands and forms a key milestone within Sheikha Hind Sports Initiative, aligned with the Dubai Sports Plan 2033.

World Triathlon confirmed the first group of elite international competitors with additional athletes expected to be announced in the coming days. Headlining the confirmed lineup is American Olympic champion Gwen Rosemary Jorgensen. The Rio gold medallist and two-time world champion enters Dubai with one of the strongest records in women’s triathlon, including multiple World Cup victories and recognition as one of the fastest runners in the sport’s modern history.

Also confirmed is world champion Hanna Maksimava, who secured the 2025 Aquathlon World Championship gold in Pontevedra, Spain, and recently competed in the Asian Cup in Borabay, Kazakhstan.

Among the standout athletes is Cambodia’s Margot Garabedian, entering the event with eight international titles including the 2021 Aquathlon World Championship gold in Spain. Her career includes more than 77 international appearances and 15 podium finishes across global circuits.

Spain’s Noelia Juan joins the field as one of the most decorated triathletes on the World Cup stage, having won two World Triathlon Cup golds in Valencia and Huatulco. Her record features 15 podium finishes and three major international victories.

The roster further expands with confirmed participation from Valentina Riasova, holder of the 2025 World Triathlon Cup title and consistently ranked among the world’s top ten competitors. Spain’s Alejandra Seghi also steps onto the global stage after multiple national titles in junior and U23 categories, two international wins, seven podiums from 43 professional races, and notable top-20 results in recent World Championship events.

Spectators will be able to follow the race live from designated viewing zones along the Dubai Islands course. Dubai Sports Channel will broadcast the event live, supported by digital coverage through the official International Olympic Committee channel. The broadcast footprint places Dubai at the center of global sporting attention and reinforces its position as a leading international destination for major sports activity.

Hessa Al Kous, Chair of the Organising Committee, said the launch of the Women’s Triathlon World Cup in Dubai represents “a strategic step that reflects the emirate’s commitment to driving forward pioneering sports initiatives.”

She added that attracting world champions to a first-edition event demonstrates Dubai’s readiness to host top-tier global competitions. “This strengthens the presence of women’s sport, enhances the nation’s position on the global competition map, expands opportunities for sports tourism, and offers the public an exceptional experience that brings together sport and urban spectacle.”

The championship includes competition in the three triathlon disciplines: swimming, cycling, and running, across five categories: Individual Professionals, Individual Sprint for Amateurs (750m swim, 20km cycle, 5km run), Individual Super Sprint for age groups and beginners (400m swim, 10km cycle, 2.5km run), and the Team category, in which three athletes compete in a different discipline within the Sprint and Super Sprint distances.