Brand Dubai unveils installation featuring joint portrait of Sheikh Zayed & Sheikh Rashid

DUBAI, 30th November, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of this year’s National Month celebrations, Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, in collaboration with Dubai Municipality, has unveiled a large-scale ground installation featuring a joint portrait of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

The initiative supports the second edition of the #ZayedAndRashid campaign, launched last year under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

Located at the roundabout opposite Dubai Frame, near the intersection of Sheikh Zayed Road and Zabeel Park, the artwork spans a diameter of 82 metres. Created using multi-coloured gravel, the installation is designed to be visible from above, forming a striking visual tribute to the nation’s Founding Fathers.

Badr Anwahi, Chief Executive Officer of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, highlighted the Municipality’s pride in its strategic partnership with Brand Dubai, under which the project is being implemented in conjunction with the National Month celebrations and the #ZayedAndRashid campaign.

He said: “This project forms part of Dubai Municipality’s ongoing efforts to enhance the city’s visual identity and amplify national messages across public spaces during the National Month. The artwork reflects the values of unity, loyalty, and belonging established by the late Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid. The location opposite the Dubai Frame was selected in coordination with Brand Dubai to embody the connection between the past and the present, reminding future generations that the UAE was founded on vision, ambition, and unwavering determination.”

“The artwork was executed using multi-coloured gravel installed with precision over a specialised insulating layer to ensure long-term stability and clarity of detail. The composition is visible from above, forming an innovative national artwork that captures the spirit of the Union and highlights the values of loyalty, belonging, and pride in the UAE’s national heritage.

The project represents both an aesthetic enhancement to the area and a national artistic message inspired by the vision of the founding fathers, translating the values of progress and unity into a creative visual expression that reflects Dubai’s civilised stature and enriches the atmosphere of celebration marking this important national occasion,” Anwahi added.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, expressed appreciation for the partnership with Dubai Municipality, highlighting its role in shaping Dubai’s urban character and enhancing its global reputation. She said the #ZayedAndRashid campaign, now in its second year is a key highlight of the National Month celebrations.

The campaign honours the legacy of the two Founding Fathers whose vision laid the groundwork for the UAE’s remarkable development journey. She added that the campaign aims to highlight the values of wisdom, generosity, ambition and service to the nation, inspiring communities to renew their commitment to the principles that guided the founders’ path.

Amina Taher, Member of the #ZayedAndRashid campaign’s organising committee, said the initiative invites the public to draw inspiration from the values of Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid, turning their legacy into a source of positive energy in everyday life. She noted that the UAE’s achievements over more than five decades reflect the strength of the nation-building model established by the Founding Fathers. She added that the installation opposite Dubai Frame stands as a reminder of their enduring impact, encouraging future generations to carry forward their example in building an ambitious future.