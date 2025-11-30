UAE riders secure two gold medals in FEI Regional Group VII Final in Doha

DOHA, 30th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE riders claimed two individual gold medals in the children’s and juniors’ categories, along with a bronze medal in the young riders’ show jumping competition at the FEI Regional Group VII Final for age categories, which concluded yesterday in Doha, Qatar.

The UAE riders added another major achievement to their championship record after winning the team gold medals in both the young riders’ and juniors’ categories, following outstanding technical performances throughout the event amid strong competition from participating nations.

Abdullah Al Karbi secured first place in the juniors’ category, while Saif Al Karbi ranked sixth in the same category. In the children’s competitions, Khalid Al Mehairi won first place, and Mohammed Al Ghurair claimed the bronze medal in the young riders’ category. Mabkhout Al Karbi placed fourth, and Alia Al Mehairi came in fifth.

Dr. Ghanem Mohammed Al Hajri, Secretary-General of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, affirmed that the UAE riders presented the nation with a valuable achievement during the Eid Al Etihad celebrations.

He emphasised that they once again demonstrated the UAE’s global leadership in various equestrian sports through their strong capabilities and exceptional talent.

The FEI Regional Group VII hosts an annual series of equestrian competitions and a championship final for specific age groups (Children, Juniors, and Young Riders) in the Middle East and North Africa. This initiative aims to develop young talent within the region.