UAE marks 54th Eid Al Etihad with developmental achievements

ABU DHABI, 1st December, 2024 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates is marking its 54th Eid Al Etihad while continuing to strengthen its position as a leading nation across political, economic, humanitarian and developmental fields.

Throughout the year, the UAE sustained a dynamic foreign policy and a key role in bolstering global stability. Its diplomatic engagement included efforts to stop the war in Gaza, condemnation of the civil war in Sudan and support for a civilian-led solution. The UAE also engaged in efforts to ease tensions between India and Pakistan, supported de-escalation between Israel and Iran, and contributed to building international opposition to the Israeli attack on Qatar.

The UAE served as a platform for dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan and continued its mediation between Russia and Ukraine, completing 17 rounds that enabled the exchange of 4,641 prisoners.

The UAE remained a focal point for visits by world leaders and upheld a distinguished presence in major international summits, notably G20, BRICS 2025 and COP30.

The national economy sustained strong momentum, emerging as one of the fastest-growing globally. According to the International Monetary Fund, growth is expected to reach 4.8 percent, while non-oil foreign trade totalled AED1.7 trillion in the first half, up 24.5 percent. The UAE further endorsed its largest federal budget to date for 2026 at AED92.4 billion and introduced the National Investment Strategy 2031.

By the end of September, banking assets had grown to AED5.199 trillion, and credit expanded to AED2.478 trillion. The UAE further launched the "UAE Global Centre of Trade" programme to attract 1,000 international companies.

The tourism sector’s share of GDP rose to AED257.3 billion, or 13 percent. Hotel establishments welcomed over 16.1 million guests in the first half of 2025. A notable milestone was marked by the election of Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais as Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation.

Several major projects were launched, including Al Tay Hills in Sharjah, Disney Abu Dhabi and Therme Dubai, alongside prominent cultural initiatives such as the opening of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and the ARTE Museum Dubai.

Legislative modernisation progressed with the introduction of new decrees and laws, including the formation of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority, the Federal Authority for Ambulance and Civil Defence, and a new Personal Status Law, together with endorsing a smart legislative system supported by artificial intelligence.

Long-term strategies were introduced in cyber security, talent attraction, zero bureaucracy, national volunteering and the Family Growth Agenda 2031.

The UAE reinforced its global humanitarian leadership, maintaining its position among the largest aid donors with US$1.46 billion in assistance. The country provided more than AED9.4 billion in support to Gaza since the start of the crisis until November, including transporting over 100,000 tonnes of supplies and evacuating 3,000 injured individuals. It also allocated AED3 billion to Sudan over two years, continued supporting stability in Yemen and extended assistance to dozens of crisis-affected nations.

The UAE advanced in global competitiveness, ranking among the world’s top five in the 2025 IMD World Competitiveness Ranking. It topped the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor for the fourth consecutive year and placed tenth globally in the Global Soft Power Index 2025.

Environmental leadership remained a priority, with initiatives such as the first deep-sea exploration mission, plans to expand Abu Dhabi’s nature reserves to 20 percent, and the launch of solar, hydrogen and wind energy projects inside and outside the UAE through national companies.

In 2025, the UAE achieved a major leap in artificial intelligence and the digital economy. AI tool usage reached 97 percent, and the number of programmers surpassed 450,000.

The year witnessed the inauguration of the UAE-US AI Campus with a capacity of 5 gigawatts, the signing of a UAE-France cooperation framework, the launch of Cyber Security Centre of Excellence with Google and the announcement of a US$1 billion global initiative to support AI projects in Africa.

Infrastructure and urban development progressed with projects such as the high-speed rail link between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the AED170 billion national road plan, and major developments in transport, water and energy, complemented by extensive housing expansions in different regions.