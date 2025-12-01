UAE allocates $1 billion to support energy sector in Yemen

ABU DHABI, 1st December, 2025 (WAM) -- Following the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the close follow-up by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the UAE announced a commitment of US$1 billion to support the development of the energy sector in Yemen.

This initiative aligns with the UAE’s continuous efforts to advance sustainable development in Yemen, reflecting its steadfast commitment to providing a dignified life for the brotherly people of Yemen.

The announcement was made during the UAE's participation in the first Yemen National Energy Conference (YFNEC 2025), where Mohamed Hamad Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Yemen, participated. He affirmed the UAE’s commitment to advancing the development of the sustainable energy sector and addressing the existing challenges, in addition to strengthening constructive partnerships between the public and private sectors and exploring future investment opportunities in Yemen.

For his part, Salem bin Braik, Prime Minister of Yemen, commended the long-standing bilateral ties, and the UAE’s continuous support for the Yemeni people’s aspirations toward growth, development, and stability.

The event witnessed broad international participation, including permanent member states of the UN and representatives from the Office of the UN Envoy to Yemen – as part of international collective efforts to meet the needs of the Yemeni people in the energy and electricity sectors and reinforce stability and prosperity for the brotherly people of Yemen.