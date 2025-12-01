Noura Al Kaabi meets Trinidad and Tobago Foreign Minister Sobers to strengthen bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, 1st December, 2025 (WAM) -- Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, met with the Honourable Sean Sobers, Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs of Trinidad and Tobago, during his visit to the UAE from 24th to 27th November 2025, accompanied by the Honourable Jearlean John, Minister of Works and Infrastructure, and the Honourable Saddam Hosein, Minister of Land and Legal Affairs.

The two sides discussed mechanisms to strengthen bilateral relations across several fields, including Trinidad and Tobago’s diplomatic presence in the UAE, as well as cooperation in energy, health, digital infrastructure, culture, tourism, and investment to achieve the shared interests and aspirations of both countries and peoples.