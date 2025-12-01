Lana Nusseibeh holds extensive talks on regional matters in Paris

PARIS, 1st December, 2025 (WAM) -- Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State and Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the European Union, held extensive talks in the French capital with Frédéric Mondoloni, Director-General for Political and Security Affairs at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, and Anne-Claire Legendre, Advisor to the French President for the Middle East and North Africa.

The meetings discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest, alongside rapidly evolving geopolitical developments in Europe, the Middle East, and the Horn of Africa.

On Sudan, both sides reviewed international efforts to end the civil war and emphasised the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire, including a humanitarian truce between the two warring parties.

Nusseibeh reiterated the UAE’s principled and unwavering position, underscoring the importance of achieving a peaceful resolution to the conflict through an independent civilian-led transition, and addressing the severe humanitarian crisis through the provision of urgent humanitarian and relief assistance to all those in need throughout Sudan.

She underscored that the UAE continues to work closely with regional and international partners, including through the Quad, to help end the devastating civil war. She reaffirmed that the latest Quad Joint Statement constitutes a significant and unified step in addressing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, reinforcing the collective message that there is no military solution.

Nusseibeh further stressed that Sudan’s future can only be secured through a transitional process that excludes both warring parties as well as extremist groups and leads to an independent, civilian-led government.

Moreover, the discussions addressed the situation in the Gaza Strip. The two sides stressed the need for all parties to adhere to the ceasefire in order to alleviate suffering and enable the immediate, safe, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid. She welcomed the recent adoption of UN Security Council resolution 2803 (2025), which endorses US President Trump's Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, and authorises the establishment of a temporary International Stabilisation Force in Gaza.

She noted that the resolution marks a meaningful step toward maintaining the ceasefire in Gaza, and achieving security, stability, and sustainable development for the peoples of the region.

Nusseibeh reiterated the UAE’s call for a serious political horizon that advances a just and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian–Israeli conflict, in line with the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. She stressed the UAE’s steadfast support for international efforts aimed at ending the conflict and securing lasting peace and stability for Palestinians, Israelis, and the wider region.

The two sides further explored ways to strengthen the deep and longstanding partnership between the UAE and the French Republic, building on their strategic cooperation and advancing collaboration across priority sectors for both nations.

Both countries remain commited to further deepen coordination on regional stability and global challenges.