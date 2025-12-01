Publishers at Al Ain Book Festival 2025 highlight impact of modern technologies on industry

AL AIN, 1st December, 2025 (WAM) -- Publishers at the Al Ain Book Festival 2025 emphasised that artificial intelligence is no longer just an auxiliary tool, but a transformative partner redefining the publishing landscape.

Drawing on both professional experience and forward-looking perspectives, the publishers’ testimonies collectively conveyed the scale of transformation currently underway in the sector.

Dr. Mania Swaid, Chair of the Board of Directors at Metaverse Press, outlined a vision that underscores the integration of AI with the traditional printed book, noting that AI represents a natural extension of the mission of Metaverse Press, a publishing house founded within a digital ecosystem that blends physical reality with virtual space in service of the printed book.

AI is an opportunity, not a threat, for those who are able to harness its capabilities, Dr. Swaid explained, adding that publishing houses that are deploying AI effectively now achieve faster production cycles and enhanced quality in both editing and marketing.

She added that Metaverse Press has integrated AI tools into editorial workflows, design processes, and the analysis of reader trends, thereby strengthening title selection, improving marketing strategies, and expanding outreach to new audiences, particularly young readers.

Fawaz Almutairi of Qahwa Publishing observed that the notable shift driven by AI in linguistic auditing and editing has enabled publishing houses to minimise errors and achieve high levels of accuracy in significantly less time.

This has rendered book production more efficient and markedly improved its overall quality, he noted, stressing that AI adoption has become an integral component of daily publishing operations, particularly with the rising volume of publications and the increasing expectations of readers.

Meanwhile, Ali Abdullah of Qindeel Printing, Publishing & Distribution explained that the growing demand for AI-related books reflects readers’ interest in understanding this digital revolution, and that Qindeel’s use of AI tools has facilitated faster and more effective engagement with the public, whether through digital campaigns or the analysis of reader interests.

He stressed that technological transformation is no longer an option, but a necessity for publishing houses seeking to remain competitive.

Dr. Ahmed Faragallah of Dar Al Maarifa Bookshop discussed his organisation’s initiative to publish books incorporating interactive AI technologies, noting that these innovations have been particularly well received by children. He explained that contemporary media, ranging from AI-generated imagery to interactive experiences, offers books an expanded experiential dimension that aligns with the learning preferences of the current generation.

Such enhancements have not only increased the appeal of the content but also strengthened children’s engagement with reading by integrating elements that reflect their broader digital environment, he explained.

These perspectives underscore the prominent role Al Ain Book Festival plays in fostering dialogue on the future of the publishing industry and in providing a platform for networking among experts and stakeholders.