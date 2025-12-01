UAE President receives credentials of newly appointed ambassadors

ABU DHABI, 1st December, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received the credentials of a number of newly appointed ambassadors to the UAE. The ceremony took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Welcoming the new ambassadors, His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s enduring commitment to building bridges of cooperation that foster growth and prosperity, support peace and stability, and promote dialogue and understanding among the peoples and cultures of the world.

He wished the ambassadors success in their new roles and in strengthening ties between their respective countries and the UAE, noting that they would be fully supported in carrying out their duties effectively.

His Highness received the credentials of the following ambassadors: HE Mohammed Momolu Dukuly, Ambassador of the Republic of Liberia; HE Hammed Rashid Tunde Ali, Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana; HE Cesar Rodriguez Zavalla, Ambassador of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay; HE Stylianos N Gavriil, Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic (Greece); HE Bayram Bayramov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan; HE Abeer Attieh Mohammed Alramahi, Ambassador of the State of Palestine; HE Dr Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of the Republic of India; HE Judha Nugraha, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia; HE Shafqat Ali Khan, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan; HE Dr Jamal Beker Abdula, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia; HE Sam Schreiner, Non-resident Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; HE Manthabiseng Arcylia Phohleli, Non-resident Ambassador of the Kingdom of Lesotho; HE Badirou Aguemon, Non-resident Ambassador of the Republic of Benin; HE Evelyne Genta, Non-resident Ambassador of the Principality of Monaco; and HE Nkombo Muuka, Ambassador of the Republic of Zambia.

During the ceremony, the ambassadors conveyed greetings from their heads of state and extended their best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the UAE and its people.

The ceremony was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President along with a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.