Inaugural Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition concludes

AL AIN, 1st December, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, the inaugural edition of the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition concluded on a highly successful note, celebrating the rich culture and heritage of the United Arab Emirates and its legacy of hunting, equestrianism, falconry and outdoor sports.

Organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the first edition of the event surpassed all expectations, spanning 24,000 square metres and featured 873 exhibitors from 12 countries. The event welcomed 116,617 visitors, the highest in ADNEC Centre Al Ain’s history.

Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, said, “The inaugural Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition is a testament to our dedication to preserving and celebrating our rich cultural heritage. By bringing together enthusiasts of falconry, outdoor activities, hunting and equestrianism, this event not only promotes traditional practices but also encourages a spirit of exploration and community. Al Ain, with its historical roots and traditions, stands as the ideal destination to host such an exhibition, further solidifying its position as a centre for culture and heritage in the UAE.”

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, stated, “Organising the first edition of the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition in the city of Al Ain is a reflection of ADNEC Group’s commitment to organising world-class events, facilitating economic growth and boosting both business and leisure tourism within the UAE. Welcoming 116,617 visitors, the highest in ADNEC Centre Al Ain’s history, highlights the remarkable demand for such unique gatherings and underscores the city’s growing appeal as a destination for culture, heritage and outdoor pursuits. This event is a tribute to the vision of our wise leadership, showcasing Al Ain’s potential to host major international exhibitions and further cementing its reputation as a hub for tradition, culture and innovation.”

Visitors enjoyed an expansive exhibition covering 14 unique sectors, with products and services from leading local and regional exhibitors on display. It brought together the community of Al Ain, outdoor enthusiasts, families and professionals from across the region, to explore the latest offerings in hunting, equestrian pursuits and traditional Emirati culture. Visitors had the chance to interact directly with exhibitors and discover innovations tailored to both seasoned experts and beginners.

The event’s diverse showcase included specialised falconry products, premium equestrian gear, and crafted arts and handicrafts that highlighted the UAE’s rich heritage. Sectors dedicated to cultural heritage preservation offered insights into traditional practices, while displays of camping equipment and outdoor recreation vehicles catered to adventure seekers.

During the event, ADNEC Group and the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority organised daily traditional cultural competitions, including a Traditional Emirati Cooking Competition where contestants showcased their culinary skills in preparing Emirati cuisine passed down through generations. The Al Yola Traditional Performance Competition provided young Emirati visitors the opportunity to perform the Yola, one of the most prominent Emirati folk performances, in front of a live audience. The final performance took place on the last day of the event.

Workshops and panel sessions ran throughout the exhibition, with Arabic Coffee Workshops highlighting the cultural and social significance of Arabic coffee and its ties to Emirati hospitality. These sessions ensured that the tradition is passed down through generations in an authentic setting. Abu Dhabi Police and the Al Ain Youth Council also held educational sessions and panels, providing valuable insights on a range of topics.

Building on the success of the inaugural event, the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition will return to ADNEC Centre Al Ain in 2026, bringing together hunting, falconry, equestrian, and outdoor enthusiasts for an even greater showcase.