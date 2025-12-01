Abdullah bin Zayed announces launch of 'Voices of Unity' nationwide sing-along initiative

ABU DHABI, 1st December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has announced the launch of "Voices of Unity", a nationwide initiative for everyone who calls the UAE home to join in singing the UAE National Anthem together on 2nd December at 11:00.

Through his official page on X (formerly Twitter), H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, shared, “On December 2nd, at 11 AM…We sing the national anthem united 🇦🇪 #ننشد_متحدين# عيد_الاتحاد”

With this new tradition, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed called on everyone across all seven emirates to take part in a shared national moment that reflects the spirit of unity and belonging at the heart of Eid Al Etihad, a powerful echo that carries through every home, street, and city.

To celebrate the nation’s rich, diverse communities, the anthem has been transliterated phonetically in two widely spoken languages in the UAE: Arabic, English. This invitation reflects the UAE’s belief that our strength lies in our diversity, and that when we stand together, we shape a shared future filled with pride, belonging, and possibility.