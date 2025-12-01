UAE provides rapid humanitarian assistance to people affected by floods in Sri Lanka

ABU DHABI, 1st December, 2025 (WAM) -- As per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has initiated an urgent humanitarian response to assist communities affected by the devastating floods and landslides across Sri Lanka.

Acting through the Joint Operations Command, the UAE Aid Agency, and the UAE Red Crescent, the UAE response includes the deployment of specialised search and rescue teams from the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority to support operations in the hardest-hit areas.

The effort also encompasses the delivery of emergency relief supplies, comprising essential food items, medical provisions, and critical shelter materials for displaced individuals and families.

The severe flooding and landslides, triggered by prolonged and intense rainfall, have resulted in the deaths of at least 355 people, with more than 366 individuals reported missing. Over one million people have been affected nationwide, with daily life disrupted and hundreds of homes partially or completely damaged in several districts.

This rapid intervention reflects the UAE’s unwavering humanitarian commitment to providing timely and effective support to communities in need worldwide. The UAE continues to prioritise swift assistance during natural disasters, including deploying search and rescue capabilities and supplying urgent relief to ensure access to food, medicine, clothing, and safe shelter.

The UAE will continue dispatching additional relief and shelter supplies to support the people of Sri Lanka, alleviate their suffering, and accelerate recovery and stabilisation efforts in the aftermath of the disaster.