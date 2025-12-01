UAE, Azerbaijan hold inaugural meeting of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Cooperation Committee

ABU DHABI, 1st December, 2025 (WAM) -- Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State, and Yalchin Rafiyev, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, co-chaired the inaugural meeting of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Committee between the UAE and Azerbaijan in Abu Dhabi, which included the attendance of senior officials from both sides.

The convening of the Strategic Committee underscores the depth of the partnership and shared strategic vision of the two countries, reaffirming their commitment to advancing cooperation across priority sectors through an institutional framework designed to achieve effective and sustainable progress.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted the significant milestones achieved in 2025 that have further reinforced the foundations of the UAE- Azerbaijan relationship – most notably the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the announcement of the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Partnership between the two countries, and the reciprocal high-level visits, including the visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in September 2025, and the visit of Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, in July 2025.

Both sides agreed to establish subcommittees across five key sectors, including: politics and diplomacy, economic cooperation, defense and law enforcement, humanitarian (education, culture and advanced technology(, and energy cooperation and sustainability. The two sides also discussed the implementation mechanism of the five-year roadmap, and explored several joint priority projects.

In his remarks, Al Hajeri emphasised that these meetings reflect the growing ties between the two countries, and represent another important step toward advancing shared goals and deepening cooperation across areas of mutual interest.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to hold the next committee meeting in Baku, in a step that further demonstrates their shared commitment to continued dialogue and cooperation.

The UAE delegation included a number of officials from the Ministries of Defense, Justice, Interior, Economy and Tourism, Foreign Trade, Investment, Education, Climate Change and Environment, Energy and Infrastructure, and Culture, as well as officials from AD Ports, Mubadala, ADQ, Masdar, and XRG.