GCC-STAT highlights UAE’s social, economic gains in special 54th Eid Al Etihad report

MUSCAT, 1st December, 2025 (WAM) -- In a special publication issued on the occasion of the United Arab Emirates’ 54th Eid Al Ittihad, the GCC Statistical Centre (GCC-Stat) highlighted the most prominent social and economic indicators achieved by the UAE.

The publication noted that the UAE ranked first regionally and seventh globally in social cohesion, reflecting the strength and resilience of the country’s social fabric. It added that the country’s economic plans follow a clear path, beginning with income diversification, moving towards a knowledge-based economy and advancing into future-focused sectors.

The UAE has undergone significant economic and strategic shifts, including the launch of the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 to make technology a driver of development, as well as long-term food and water security strategies extending to 2036 and 2051. It also outlined the development of smart cities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Fujairah under horizontal plans through 2040, and expansion in technology, space, renewable energy and advanced industries.

The UAE has recorded major gains in competitiveness, reaching fifth place globally in overall competitiveness for 2025 and leading the world in 223 indicators, in addition to ranking among the top five globally in 444 indicators.

It also ranked tenth worldwide in soft power and first globally in entrepreneurship for the fourth consecutive year.

The report said the UAE’s sovereign wealth funds are among the strongest globally, acting not only as wealth managers but as strategic instruments that support long-term economic strength and security.

It added that the UAE has advanced from a smart government model to an AI-driven society, earning first place globally in telecom infrastructure and second worldwide in AI readiness for 2025. The country completed its first government transaction using the “Digital Dirham,” a regional milestone, and has digitised more than 90 percent of government services. It also ranked first globally in digital and technological skills.

The report further stated that the UAE has invested heavily to lead the global energy transition, allocating more than AED600 billion to renewable energy through 2050. It has also adopted a national green hydrogen strategy targeting production of 15 million tonnes by 2050, and ranked sixth globally in talent supporting the green transition.

In recent years, the UAE has rapidly evolved into a prominent Arab and international space power. The Hope Probe reached Mars as the first Arab mission to the Red Planet, while the country continues to advance its space ambitions through the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt (EMA) planned for 2028 and the visionary Mars 2117 Settlement Project, one of the world’s most ambitious future-focused initiatives.