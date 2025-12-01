Ras Al Khaimah Ruler: 2nd December timeless day in UAE people memory

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 1st December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, affirmed that 2nd December is a timeless day in the memory of the people of the UAE.

In a statement marking the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad, he said that 2nd December is a historic day that embodies the spirit of the Union and stands as a moment of pride in which the nation reflects on the achievements and continuous successes attained since the establishment of a country that placed people at the heart of development and its ultimate goal.

He added that, on Eid Al Etihad, the nation recalls the noble values instilled by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his fellow founding fathers, who believed that unity is the path to strength, dignity and prosperity.

Today, he added, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the nation continues on a steadfast path of construction and progress, advancing its comprehensive development journey that has made the UAE a global model in leadership, innovation and humanitarianism.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr said the 54th Eid Al Etihad arrives as the nation reaps the rewards of decades of generosity and development. On this day in 1971, a sincere and visionary journey began, led by those who believed in the unity of purpose and destiny, resulting in today’s prosperity, growth, security and stability, and a promising future, with Allah’s grace.

He emphasised that the UAE’s developmental and civilisational achievements across various fields are the outcome of collective effort and national unity, embodying the genuine cohesion between the leadership and the people in elevating the nation and safeguarding its accomplishments. This has made the UAE a homeland of peace, tolerance, coexistence and creativity, and a destination for all who seek a dignified life and a bright future.

He added that the UAE, through its ambitious vision, has rapidly risen to the ranks of advanced nations, thanks to its balanced policies and its optimal investment in people, education, innovation and the knowledge economy. These efforts have enabled the country to attain leading global positions in competitiveness, sustainability and quality of life indicators.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr noted that the UAE’s development model is an international example, successfully blending tradition and modernity, preserving values, culture and national identity, while confidently keeping pace with global transformations and anticipating the future with a strategic vision rooted in knowledge, planning and creativity.

He affirmed that the people of the UAE have proven themselves in various fields, demonstrating responsibility and dedication as the true successors of the founding generation who built the nation on solid foundations of sincerity, loyalty and giving. They continue to follow the same path of devotion in serving and elevating the homeland.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr said that the UAE’s journey over the past decades has been a remarkable chapter of national effort, crowned with exceptional achievements in the fields of economy, education, space, renewable energy and artificial intelligence, culminating in strengthening the country’s position as an influential global decision-maker contributing to peace, stability and development regionally and internationally.

He concluded by noting that the UAE’s ambitions for the future are limitless and its aspirations boundless, noting that the pursuit of excellence and leadership will continue under wise leadership and a determined people who take pride in their identity and believe that the future always brings better outcomes.