Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed: 54th Eid Al Etihad honours steadfast resolve shaping nation’s beginnings

ABU DHABI, 1st December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has affirmed Eid Al Etihad as a significant national occasion to reflect on the steadfast resolve that shaped the beginnings of the UAE, and to commemorate the Founding Fathers’ unwavering vision for a nation destined for greatness.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled added, “On this day, we proudly acknowledge our nation’s remarkable progress and its distinguished global leadership across multiple fields. These achievements are guided by the vision of our wise leadership, which places people at the heart of the nation’s development and upholds the noble values of the Union while leading us confidently into the future.”

He noted that Eid Al Etihad, through its values, principles and enduring legacy, reinforces the spirit of solidarity that has united the people of the UAE, instilling a profound sense of belonging and loyalty to their homeland.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled emphasised that this spirit will continue to drive the nation’s progress, inspiring sustained efforts to enhance the UAE’s standing both regionally and globally.