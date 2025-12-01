Tahnoon bin Zayed: 54th Eid Al Etihad honours UAE's renaissance, advancement

ABU DHABI, 1st December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, said the 54th Eid Al Etihad honours the UAE’s renaissance and advancement, building on the foundations laid by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his fellow Rulers. He noted that their legacy shaped a nation that stands as a model of nation-building and a global reference for its achievements and development vision.

Marking the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed expressed pride in the UAE’s continued prosperity, guided by the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whose leadership has strengthened the UAE’s position in global competitiveness indicators and set examples in leadership, generosity, security and stability.

Sheikh Tahnoon stated the UAE has become a distinguished force in the global economy, propelled by innovation and future-focused pillars, and maintains a strong presence in international forums dedicated to human welfare and progress.

He added that the nation’s development vision seeks to empower its people with advanced skills in technology and artificial intelligence, integrating these fields into daily life and reinforcing their role in driving social, economic and service-related progress.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed noted that the UAE continues to prioritise artificial intelligence and advanced technology through international partnerships, cooperation with major technology companies and the establishment of AI alliances that reflect national aspirations for a better future.

On the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; the Crown Princes; the Deputy Rulers; and the people of the UAE, praying for continued growth and prosperity.