UAE President attends group wedding of Al Hawashim tribe members

ABU DHABI, 1st December, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended a reception celebrating the group wedding of several members of the Al Hawashim tribe, held at Majlis Al Hawashim in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness congratulated the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a happy and fulfilling life together as they begin building strong and stable families.

He also praised the group wedding initiative for Emiratis, noting the support it offers young couples as they prepare for married life and its role in encouraging the establishment of cohesive families. His Highness added that such initiatives reflect the UAE’s enduring values of solidarity and cooperation and help to reinforce social and family ties.

The newlyweds expressed their appreciation to the UAE President and their pride in his presence on this special occasion.

To mark the event, His Highness posed for commemorative photographs with the newlyweds and their families.

The celebration featured traditional Emirati performances that highlighted the country’s rich cultural heritage.

The event was also attended by H.H Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; a number of sheikhs, senior officials, and the families of the newlyweds and guests.