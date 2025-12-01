Fatima bint Mubarak: UAE people turn ambition into reality

ABU DHABI, 1st December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, affirmed that the people of the UAE have, through their unity and the wisdom of their leadership, demonstrated an exceptional ability to turn ambition into reality and to strengthen the foundations of a nation that values its people and believes in their role in shaping the future.

In her statement on the occasion of the 54th Eid Al Etihad, Sheikha Fatima expressed her confidence that the people of the UAE will continue this journey with the spirit and determination of the Union.

Below is the full text of her statement:

“On the 54th Eid Al Etihad, we proudly recall the blessed journey launched by the founding fathers, who united hearts around a single vision that secured for our nation a firm standing and achievements cherished by every Emirati man and woman.

The people of the UAE, through their unity and the wisdom of their leadership, have demonstrated an exceptional ability to transform ambition into reality and to consolidate a nation that values its people and believes in their role in building the future. I am confident that the sons and daughters of the UAE will continue this journey with the spirit and determination of the Union.

May our nation continue to enjoy continued prosperity and elevation under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; and their brother His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.”