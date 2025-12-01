Mohammed bin Rashid: Eid Al Etihad source of inspiration to uphold nation's principles, values, traditions

DUBAI, 1st December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said that celebrating Eid Al Etihad is a source of inspiration to uphold the nation's principles, values and traditions, and pass them on to the next generation.

In a statement marking the day, he said that on this day in 1971, the Founding Fathers laid the foundations of a unique model of unity in the region and the wider Arab world, adding that history records this day as the birth of the United Arab Emirates and the start of a remarkable journey to fulfil the aspirations of its people.

Below is the full text of his statement:

"On the occasion of the 54th Eid Al Etihad, I extend my heartfelt greetings and congratulations to everyone, as well as to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and to Their Highnesses, Members of the Supreme Council and the Rulers of the Emirates.

On this day in 1971, our Founding Fathers laid the foundations of a unique model of unity in our region and the wider Arab world. History records it as the birth of the United Arab Emirates and the start of a remarkable journey to fulfil the aspirations of its people.

On the occasion of Eid Al Etihad every year, we remember with deep gratitude the architects of our Union, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and their fellow Founding Fathers. Their vision, resolve, and ability to overcome challenges continue to inspire us. We also honour the pioneering generation who shaped the Union’s early years. Their legacy endures through their children and grandchildren, who over the past two decades have helped drive the nation’s progress.

The youth of the UAE are our pride today and the promise of the future. They are committed to learning, personal growth and staying engaged with global developments, adapting to new challenges and using their skills to serve their nation and community.

At the 7th UAE Government Annual Meetings held in November, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, declared 2026 as the Year of the Family in support of the National Family Growth Agenda 2031. He affirmed that the family is where our culture, values and identity are first shaped and protected, and that strong, growing Emirati families are essential to the nation’s future. Emirati families have long been, and remain, the foundation of our society. Despite the pressures of globalisation, they continue to raise their children with strong values and a clear sense of identity.

Over the past year, the UAE has achieved high ranking in major global development and competitiveness indices. This progress reflects the effectiveness of national strategies, the strength of our economy, the quality of our legislation, and the security and stability of our country. It also underscores the high quality of life enjoyed by citizens and residents alike. The UAE is also a global leader in humanitarian contributions and is recognised as the world’s largest donor of aid relative to Gross National Income.

In 2017, the UAE became the first country to adopt a national artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, the first to create a ministerial post to lead it, and the first to appoint Chief AI Officers across federal entities. Since then, we have built global partnerships, launched the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence in 2019, and made AI a key priority in national planning and capacity building programmes. This sustained effort is now evident across our infrastructure, education system, government services and private sector. Yet, like the rest of the world, we are still at an early stage of the AI journey, which requires us to keep pace with fast-moving changes in the field.

Celebrating Eid Al Etihad reminds us to uphold our principles, values and traditions, and pass them on to the next generation. As I have often said, our achievements are now part of our history, a legacy we continue to build upon. Our strength lies in turning ambitions into reality, drawing on our talent and capabilities.

As we mark the 54th Eid Al Etihad, I extend my deepest appreciation to our armed forces, security agencies and civil protection authorities for their dedication in safeguarding our nation and ensuring its cities remain the safest in the world.

I commend every family that instils Emirati values in their children and all who approach their work with commitment and excellence. I especially recognise our young men and women excelling in space science, nuclear energy, precision industries, healthcare and engineering, who are building a vibrant scientific community that drives our nation forward.

May Allah help us achieve our goals and continue strengthening the UAE. May He bless our country, keep it safe, and grant us the ability to serve it with dedication."