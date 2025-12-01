Ajman Ruler: Eid Al Etihad solidified foundations of strong, united, prosperous country

AJMAN, 1st December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, affirmed that 2nd December is an eternal national occasion marking the establishment of a solid Union that united hearts and will under one flag, launching a journey of glory that secured the UAE a distinguished position among nations and solidfied the foundations of a strong, united and prosperous country enjoying security, stability and progress.

In his statement marking the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad, the Ruler of Ajman extended his highest congratulations and blessings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; and to the people of the UAE.

Sheikh Humaid emphasised that this cherished anniversary is an occasion to renew the feelings of loyalty, belonging and pride in a pioneering nation that rose from the desert to secure a leading position in development, progress, economy and innovation, as it today reaches into space carrying the aspirations of its people towards a more prosperous and sustainable future.

He affirmed, “On this day, we remember the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his fellow founding fathers, who laid the first brick of a strong and cohesive Union. Their sons continued on their path, building a modern nation that provides a dignified life for its citizens and for all who live on its land across all vital sectors.”

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid noted that when the founding fathers united the nation and its flag, they recognised that the human being is the cornerstone of development and the principal investment in advancing towards the future. Thanks to this vision, the UAE has become a destination for achievers and a home for those seeking success, opportunity and dignified living, and a model of a country shaping its future through the dedication and talent of its people.

Sheikh Humaid stressed that the people of the UAE, on this occasion, reaffirm their steadfast support for their wise leadership, which works tirelessly to secure the highest standards of dignified living and to strengthen the UAE’s position as a leading nation across all fields.

He further said that celebrating the 54th Eid Al Etihad is a tribute to enduring and solid values, and a testament to the nation's determination to advance towards a bright future where achievements multiply and the nation’s flag continues to rise high among nations and in all fields.

In conclusion, the Ruler of Ajman prayed for the continued security and stability of the UAE, its people and all residents, as well as lasting prosperity, wellbeing and progress.