Abu Dhabi International Shotgun Championship opens in Al Ain

AL AIN, 1st December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi International Shotgun Championship, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, began today and will run until Thursday, 4th December, at Al Ain Equestrian and Shooting Club.

Organised by the Weapons and Dangerous Materials Office in cooperation with the UAE Shooting Federation and the International Federation of Sport Shooting Sport (FITASC), the event features more than 300 male and female shooters from 30 countries, including 40 participants from the UAE. The total prize fund is $400,000 (over AED1.5 million), and the closing programme includes a special competition, the Abu Dhabi Silver Award, with prizes exceeding AED100,000.

The opening day saw strong competition across six categories: Juniors, Women, Masters, Open, Seniors and Veterans. The contests are taking place across eight ranges built to the latest international standards, ensuring a fair and safe environment that meets the highest organisational and technical requirements of global championships.

Mohammed Suhail Al Neyadi, Director-General of the Weapons and Dangerous Materials Office and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee, said the championship, the first of its kind in the region and one of the world’s most prestigious in shotgun shooting, began smoothly and on schedule. He praised the high level of skill and organisation demonstrated on the first day.

Al Neyadi said, “We began with three rounds for each shooter, totalling 75 targets. The competition will continue with 75 targets on the second day and 50 targets on the third, all following precise schedules, specific timings and fully equipped ranges.”

He added, “We witnessed great enthusiasm from shooters and judges, and a strong level of competition from the outset. We wish all participants the best of luck in the remaining days.”

He noted that the participation of more than 40 UAE shooters reflects the growing popularity of the sport in the country, saying the large number of Emirati competitors provides a valuable opportunity to gain experience from international shooters and world champions, helping elevate local standards and strengthen the UAE’s global presence.

He confirmed that the championship is proceeding according to plan, adding that the start has been excellent, participant feedback positive, and technical levels strong. He said the organising team looks forward to a strong finish and the announcement of the final results.

Al Neyadi also revealed plans to launch more championships, saying, “We envision hosting further competitions, including a shotgun championship next January in Al Ain dedicated to trap and skeet events, which differ from sporting competitions. We expect it to attract a global audience and significant participation.”