Jamal Al Kaabi: 2nd December testament to inspiring national journey of achievement, excellence, giving

ABU DHABI, 1st December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Director-General of the National Media Office, affirmed that 2nd December 1971 stands as an enduring testament to an inspiring national journey of achievement, excellence and giving.

This journey, he said, began by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his fellow founding fathers, who built the United Arab Emirates on firm foundations rooted in the values of unity, determination and resolve.

In a statement marking the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad, Dr. Al Kaabi said that the day marked the beginning of an exceptional journey in which dreams became reality and challenges turned into opportunities, where the flag of the Union rose high, illuminated by the legacy of forefathers and guiding the path of future generations. This, he said, made the UAE a model in transforming national ambitions into tangible achievements that placed the country at the forefront of global competitiveness indicators.

Dr. Al Kaabi noted that since the establishment of the Union, the UAE has succeeded in building a strong and diversified economy, investing in its people ahead of infrastructure, and launching pioneering initiatives in innovation, space and artificial intelligence while embedding the values of tolerance and coexistence. This has made the UAE an oasis of safety and peace in a world full of challenges.

He explained that the achievements realised were not a matter of chance, but the result of the insightful vision of the UAE’s leadership, the determination of a loyal people and a firm belief that the impossible is not part of the nation’s vocabulary. The vision became reality, and within only a few decades, the UAE rose to become a global model of progress, innovation and leadership, with the Union’s flag flying high and a source of pride for all who live in the country, he added.

Dr. Al Kaabi concluded by affirming that, on this occasion, the UAE renews its pledge of loyalty to its leadership and its commitment to continuing the path of nation-building and giving. Together, he said, the UAE will write new chapters of glory and pride, strengthen its position among leading nations and pass this great legacy to future generations, stronger and more resilient, so they can carry forward the values of unity, determination and excellence established by the founding fathers, ensuring that the nation remains a beacon of hope and an enduring source of ambition for all who call it home.