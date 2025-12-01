Abdulla Al Hamed: 2nd December historic turning point of young nation topping global competitiveness indicators

ABU DHABI, 1st December, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, affirmed that 2nd December 1971 was a historic turning point that witnessed the birth of a young nation, formed when visions and hearts united behind wise leadership that worked with sincerity and determination to place the UAE in an advanced position and guide it steadily towards a future worthy of its ambitions.

In his statement on the occasion of the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad, Al Hamed said that the nation celebrates an exceptional civilisational model established by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his fellow founding fathers. This model, he explained, transformed the concept of Union from a political idea into a deeply rooted national doctrine, and from a dream in the desert into a force that has risen to the top of regional and global development and competitiveness indicators.

Abdulla Al Hamed conveyed his highest congratulations and blessings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; the Crown Princes; the Deputy Rulers; and to the people of the UAE and all residents on the occasion of Eid Al Etihad.

Al Hamed stressed that, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE marks Eid Al Etihad with greater commitment to continuous development, expanding the impact of its achievements and deepening its presence in global competitiveness arenas, reaffirming its role as an active force shaping future pathways with clear vision and firm resolve.

He added that the 54th Eid Al Etihad reaffirms a clear historical truth: the vision of the UAE’s leadership was never a short-term ambition but rather a forward-looking blueprint for the future. He said the advanced infrastructure reaching into the sky, the space missions exploring the unknown and the diversified economy that does not rely on traditional assumptions are the ripe fruits of a blessed tree nourished by sincerity and dedicated effort.

Al Hamed explained that the founders’ vision evolved into a continuous work path that the UAE has advanced with confidence, strengthening a diversified economy, reinforcing its international presence and building one of the most advanced infrastructures in the world. These achievements in politics, economy, culture and society are a natural outcome of an approach that balances the preservation of national identity with openness to future horizons.

Abdulla Al Hamed concluded by affirming that Eid Al Etihad is a moment to renew the national pledge that the UAE’s ambitions will continue to reach ever higher, and that the word “impossible” has been removed from the national vocabulary. The UAE, he emphasised, is a nation that not only embraces the future but creates it; one that places the human being as its foremost priority, adopts innovation as its language and upholds tolerance as its universal message.