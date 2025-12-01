Ruler of Fujairah: UAE's renaissance inspires global admiration

FUJAIRAH, 1st December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has stated that December 2 is an immortal day that unites feelings of pride and gratitude.

"On this day, we collectively celebrate the birth of a great nation—a nation that chose to be a beacon of leadership and a symbol of dignity and honour, " H.H. Sheikh Hamad said in his statement marking the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad.

"This National Day marks the moment when dreams materialised into reality, when willpower shaped a nation, and when a visionary outlook forged a nation. This union, established by great leaders, has carved its glory into the annals of history."

He added: “On this blessed day, we remember with love and reverence our Founding Fathers, foremost among them the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, who instilled in us the belief that the Union is not merely a political agreement, but a single spirit flowing through the body of the nation — uniting hearts before uniting land.”

The Ruler of Fujairah, explained: “The past decades of the Union stand as witness to a renaissance that continues to amaze the world — a renaissance that built pillars of knowledge, development, and achievement, transforming the UAE into an oasis of security, peace, tolerance, and humanity. Today, our flag soars high in the sky of accomplishment, telling the story of a nation that believes the impossible does not exist in its dictionary, and that glory belongs to those who pursue it with unwavering determination.”

He emphasised that the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad is not only an occasion to celebrate the past, but a pledge through which "we renew our loyalty to our wise leadership — leadership that continues the path of the founding fathers with confident strides and a vision that anticipates the future with clarity.

“It is a leadership that placed the human being at the center of development, made dignity the foundation of progress, and generosity a way of life. I extend my greetings and congratulations to my brother, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to my brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and to my brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, on this great national occasion.

“As we raise the flag of the Union today, we affirm that the love of the UAE is not a passing sentiment, but a deeply rooted conviction in every beating heart on this blessed land. Every achievement we attain is an extension of that historic moment when the founding fathers proclaimed the birth of a nation that united hearts in love, hands in building, and minds in creativity.”

He concluded by thanking God Almighty for the blessing of the UAE, noting that union should be the path to an even brighter future: "Let our loyalty to our leadership be a renewed promise that the UAE flag will always remain flying high, illuminating our skies with glory and pride.”