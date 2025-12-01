Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Saif bin Zayed attend group wedding of Al Hawashim tribe

ABU DHABI, 1st December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, have attended a group wedding reception hosted by Al Hawashim tribe at Majlis Al Hawashim in Abu Dhabi.

The wedding reception featured traditional and folk performances that reflect the UAE’s cultural heritage and pride in national identity.

They congratulated the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a happy and prosperous married life.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, along with a number of sheikhs, senior officials, relatives of the brides and grooms, guests and well-wishers.