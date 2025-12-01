Hamdan bin Zayed: 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrates unity, enduring progress

ABU DHABI, 1st December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has affirmed in his statement marking the 54th Eid Al Etihad the enduring value of national unity established by the UAE's Founding Fathers — "a unity that forms the foundation of the nation’s strength and the prosperity of its people."

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan expressed his deep pride in the achievements realised by the United Arab Emirates throughout the blessed journey of the Union, stressing that these accomplishments would not have been possible without the close bond between the wise leadership and the loyal people — "a bond that has served as the cornerstone of building a strong and thriving nation, supported by robust institutions and driven by pioneering policies in development and innovation. "

These efforts, he noted, ensure the fulfillment of the aspirations of the UAE people, safeguard the country’s hard-won gains, and place it firmly on a sustainable path toward a bright future worthy of current and future generations.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members, Rulers of the Emirates, for their continuous efforts in advancing development and elevating the UAE’s global standing — "efforts rooted in the nation’s steadfast values of tolerance, innovation, and cooperation."

He concluded by saying that the UAE stands today as a global model of unity and sustainable development, and will remain a destination of hope and ambition for all those who strive for success — "moving forward with steady steps toward a future of greater brightness and prosperity."