Sharjah Ruler: Eid Al Etihad marks landmark beginning for UAE development, prosperity

SHARJAH, 1st December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, said, on the occasion of the 54th Eid Al Etihad, that this "great occasion marks the founding of the United Arab Emirates and the beginning of a new era of development and prosperity."

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan affirmed that this Union embodies the values of loyalty, belonging, cohesion, and solidarity—"values that underpin our country’s unity.

"From these principles, our journey of achievement began — a journey toward a united and resilient nation that preserves its values, identity, and history, while ambitiously pursuing its goals and the aspirations of its people, empowered by knowledge and science.

"The celebration of Eid Al Etihad by the loyal sons and daughters of the UAE is a source of great joy and deep meaning, reflecting pride and sincere belonging to our cherished country. It reflects the vision set by our Founding Fathers to make the Union a source of pride for its people and a driver of development and progress across all fields, ensuring a dignified, prosperous, and fulfilling life for all. This nation’s goodness reaches every corner of the world, shining as a beacon of light and extending a benevolent hand grounded in genuine humanity."

"On this occasion," H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan continued, "I extend my warmest congratulations and blessings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and to Their Highnesses the Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, and the people of the UAE, citizens and residents. May the Almighty perpetuate goodness, security, progress, and prosperity for our country."