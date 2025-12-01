Mansour bin Zayed: People–leadership bond anchors UAE’s path of development

ABU DHABI, 1st December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, said that the UAE Founding Fathers believed the Union is strength, and that a unified people standing behind their wise leadership can achieve the impossible.

On the occasion of the 54th Eid Al Etihad, H.H. Sheikh Mansour stressed that this vision would not have been fulfilled without the belief of the Emirati people that the Union is not merely an event, but a shared destiny, a source of pride, a wellspring of strength, and a shield that protects the nation’s achievements.

Below is the full text of H.H. Sheikh Mansour’s statement marking the 54th Eid Al Etihad:

"Brothers and sisters,

On this day in our nation’s history, we celebrate together the 54th Eid Al Etihad — a day that renews feelings of pride and honour, and brings to mind the historic moment when determination came together, launching the Union through the vision of the Founding Leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and his fellow Founding Fathers who laid the pillars of the Union.

Honourable people of the UAE,

The Founding Fathers believed that unity is strength, and that a people united behind wise leadership can achieve the impossible. This vision would not have been realised without the belief of the Emirati people that the Union is not an occasion in time, but a shared destiny — a source of honour, a reservoir of strength, and a shield safeguarding the nation’s gains.

Today, we continue on the same path under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members, Rulers of the Emirates, who steadfastly advance the nation’s progress, embodying the spirit of the Union in every step and every achievement.

Dear UAE citizens,

Our Union, the cohesion of our society, and the steadfast bond between leadership and people have always been — and remain — the solid foundation of the UAE’s journey. Today, our nation stands as a distinctive developmental model across various fields, guided by a leadership that has harnessed all capabilities to preserve the country’s achievements and placed the human being at the centre of its priorities, believing that investing in people is the true pillar of nation-building.

On this day, we renew our pledge and loyalty to continue the journey of the Union, affirming our commitment to redouble our efforts and build an even brighter future for the people of this generous nation. We extend our warmest congratulations to our wise leadership and our loyal people, praying that God Almighty continues to bless the United Arab Emirates with security and stability.

May the UAE remain blessed each year,

May our Union grow stronger,

Our achievements greater,

And our people ever more determined."