Saud Al Mu'alla attends Umm Al Qaiwain’s celebrations marking 54th Eid Al Etihad

UMM AL QAIWAIN, 1st December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain,, attended this evening the emirate’s celebrations marking the 54th Eid Al Etihad, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain. The celebrations took place at the emirate’s Creek Waterfront.

H.H. the Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, along with the attending Sheikhs, toured the Creek Waterfront to view the various activities organised by the emirate’s Higher Committee for Celebrations. The festivities included traditional folklore performances, a photography exhibition, a productive families market, and the participation of several government entities in the emirate.

Sheikh Saud affirmed that the 54th Eid Al Etihad reinforces the spirit of unity within the UAE people, and embodies a journey rich with great sacrifices, remarkable achievements, admirable stances, strong will, unwavering determination, and deep-rooted conviction.

He also praised the efforts made by the committee overseeing the celebrations for their role in ensuring the success of Umm Al Qaiwain’s events marking the 54th Eid Al Etihad.