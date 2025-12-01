Hazza bin Zayed: 54th Eid Al Etihad inspires reflection; renews resolve for future progress

AL AIN, 1st December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has described the 54th Eid Al Etihad as a proud national occasion to recall the founding moments and renew commitment to the path set by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the UAE Founding Fathers. Their vision, he said, shaped the nation into a leading model of renaissance and progress.

In his statement marking the 54th Eid Al Etihad, H.H. said this anniversary is an annual opportunity to reflect on key national achievements and to move forward with confidence and determination.

"Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the nation continues to strengthen its global standing through ambitious policies, forward-looking vision, and principles that guide its path toward sustained growth and prosperity," he said.

H.H. highlighted that the major accomplishments of the past year are a source of pride for every Emirati, as the UAE continues to top global development indicators and advance in sectors including the economy, technology, artificial intelligence, infrastructure, education, environment, and culture. He added that the UAE's enduring standing as a beacon of peace, a hub of cultures, and a model of tolerance and human fraternity continues to solidify its regional and international stature.

H.H. affirmed that Eid Al Etihad is also a moment to renew loyalty to the nation and its leadership, and to uphold the values of unity, service, and hard work upon which the UAE was built. He stressed that Emiratis continue to follow the path of the Founding Fathers, safeguarding the Union’s gains and building a more prosperous future.

Sheikh Hazaa concluded by praying that God Almighty protect the UAE, its leadership, and its people, and grant the nation continued security, stability, and prosperity as it advances its ambitious development journey.