Etihad Airways unveils short video onboard marking 54th Eid Al Etihad

ABU DHABI, 2nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways has released a short film that commemorates the UAE’s journey of growth and innovation, in celebration of the 54th Eid Al Etihad.

The story reflects the UAE’s path of development and the pivotal role played by Etihad Airways in fulfilling the vision of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Dr. Nadia Bastaki, Chief People, Government and Corporate Affairs Officer at Etihad Airways, said that the film represents a tribute to the values instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed, whose vision for the United Arab Emirates and the world continues to inspire Etihad Airways.

She added, “We strive to connect people, cultures and communities, while contributing to the growth of our nation, and it is an honour for us to celebrate Union Day through this visual presentation that embodies the country’s past, present and future.”

Etihad Airways has designed a special limited-edition tote bag for the 54th Eid Al Etihad celebration, which will be presented to guests onboard the aircraft as a specially designed keepsake for all Etihad passengers travelling from Abu Dhabi on 2nd December.