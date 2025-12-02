Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Independence Square project

SHARJAH, 2nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the Independence Square project on Tuesday morning, following the completion of works that included the construction of the Independence Monument, along with the development of the square and surrounding buildings.

The inauguration coincides with the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations and commemorates the anniversary of the country’s independence on 2nd December 1971.

The Ruler of Sharjah unveiled the commemorative plaque of the 34-metre-high monument at the centre of the square, topped with a seven-pointed star symbolising the seven emirates. The monument stands as a prominent urban landmark reflecting the site’s historical and national significance. Its four sides display historical information about the UAE’s independence.

The main plaque notes that on the morning of 2nd December 1971, the Rulers of the Emirates met and agreed to form a state called the United Arab Emirates after the country gained independence from Britain.

Another plaque records that British control over the Emirates lasted 151 years, dating back to the signing of the British treaty by the Rulers on 8th January 1820.

A third plaque states that the Sharjah Civil Air Station was established on 22nd July 1932, and that on 2nd December 1971, the British military base was abolished while the civil air station continued to operate.

The final plaque refers to the establishment of the British military base on the civil air station, contrary to the agreement signed between Sharjah and Britain.

The Ruler of Sharjah toured Independence Square, learning about the operation of the two fountains located on either side of the monument, which add a dynamic and aesthetic dimension to the site.

He viewed the landscaping works, green areas, pedestrian pathways and the newly installed lighting system that enhances both design elements and visual appeal.

The Ruler of Sharjah received a briefing on the redevelopment of the buildings overlooking the square, which included enhancing the façades of 24 buildings with architectural detailing and new finishes consistent with Sharjah’s architectural identity.

Additionally, 95 commercial signboards around the square were replaced and unified to ensure a harmonious urban setting, alongside modern lighting to highlight the aesthetic features of the buildings at night.

The renewal of Independence Square reflects the vision of the Ruler of Sharjah to enhance urban aesthetics and create an integrated environment that meets the needs of residents and visitors. It contributes to improving the quality of life and visual appeal of the emirate, and embodies Sharjah’s commitment to values of unity, development and national identity.

Infrastructure works included a comprehensive project to upgrade roads, pavements and parking areas, improving traffic flow, safety and efficiency. All lighting columns around the square were also replaced as part of the development.

The redevelopment of Independence Square forms part of wider urban projects across Sharjah, reflecting the Ruler’s dedication to enhancing vital areas and providing cultural and service facilities that preserve the city’s aesthetic and heritage character for residents and visitors.

The Ruler of Sharjah also inaugurated the Imam Al-Nawawi Mosque, adjacent to the square, originally built in 1995 and restored in the Fatimid architectural style.

He unveiled the commemorative plaque marking the official reopening, aligning with his directives to restore mosques across Sharjah and preserve mosques as icons of the emirate.

The Ruler of Sharjah prayed in the mosque and then reviewed the key works completed in the renovation, including raising the height of the two minarets and the mosque walls, adding an external arcade, and upgrading the facilities and amenities to enhance the mosque’s religious and social role.

The works reaffirm Sharjah’s commitment to maintaining, expanding and developing mosques to meet the needs of residents and worshippers.

The Ruler of Sharjah was accompanied during the inauguration by: Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Districts Affairs Department; Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs; and a number of senior officials.