Belgian authorities launch investigation over suspected fraud in EU-funded diplomat training programmes

BRUSSELS, 2nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- Belgian authorities have launched an investigation into suspected fraud cases related to European Union-funded training programmes for young diplomats, leading to raids at several prominent European institutions.

This investigation, led by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, resulted in the detention of three suspects, with searches conducted at multiple locations including the headquarters of the European External Action Service in Brussels, the College of Europe in Bruges, as well as certain private residences.

The investigations are focused on the European Diplomatic Academy, a training programme dedicated to diplomats from EU member states, and it is believed that the inquiry concerns irregularities in the use of funds allocated for training initiatives organised by the academy.

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed in a statement that the raids were carried out after approval from the investigating judge and with the support of the Belgian Federal Police. The operation was coordinated following allegations of fraud related to the funding and management of diplomatic training programs.

Both the European External Action Service, responsible for the EU’s foreign policy and diplomatic activities, and the College of Europe, an academic institution specialising in European studies, are under investigation in this case. This investigation is one of the latest high-profile inquiries into how European funds are managed.