UAE dispatches search-and-rescue teams, over 20 tonnes of relief aid to support Sri Lankans affected by floods

ABU DHABI, 2nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- In response to the severe flooding that has struck several regions of Sri Lanka, the UAE has launched urgent humanitarian operations, deploying specialised search-and-rescue teams and sending more than 20 tonnes of emergency relief supplies.

Led by the Joint Operations Command, the mission includes humanitarian teams from the UAE Aid Agency, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, and Abu Dhabi Civil Defense. The teams are working to reach the most affected communities and deliver immediate assistance, including food supplies, relief items, and essential shelter materials.

Reflecting its longstanding humanitarian principles, the UAE has swiftly provided a comprehensive package of emergency aid in support of the Sri Lankan government’s efforts to address the widespread impact of the floods and landslides. The disaster has resulted in at least 355 fatalities, affected more than one million people, disrupted essential services, and caused partial or total damage to hundreds of homes across several districts.

This rapid intervention underscores the UAE’s commitment to supporting disaster-affected populations, alleviating their suffering, and facilitating early recovery and stability. It is part of the nation’s broader mission to extend timely assistance to communities impacted by natural disasters and crises worldwide.

Dr. Hamdan bin Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, highlighted the UAE’s global leadership in humanitarian and relief operations, emphasising the importance of rapid emergency response, deployment of search-and-rescue capabilities, and implementation of programs to mitigate the impact of natural disasters—most recently the severe flooding and landslides in Sri Lanka.

Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, affirmed the UAE’s continued commitment to its international humanitarian responsibilities. He noted that the UAE will maintain its support by sending additional relief supplies and shelter materials to assist affected families and accelerate the early recovery phase for the people of Sri Lanka.