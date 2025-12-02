SCCI launches Sharjah Shopping Promotions 2025–2026

SHARJAH, 2nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has officially launched Sharjah Shopping Promotions 2025–2026, a flagship annual retail event on the Chamber’s agenda, with festivities and consumer engagement activities running until 15th January 2026 across the emirate’s regions and cities.

This season’s campaign debuts an interactive rewards model branded “Discover What’s Behind the Lock,” designed to transform the traditional shopping experience into a dynamic, incentive-driven format that delivers immediate customer value.

The campaign features extensive participation from major shopping malls, central markets, and thousands of retail outlets.

Consumers are offered wide-ranging promotions and discounts on leading local and international brands, complemented by entertainment and heritage-themed activities that highlight Sharjah’s tourism appeal.

The initiative is further enhanced by its timing during the winter retail season and the lead-up to New Year festivities.

In his remarks, Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, stated that Sharjah Shopping Promotions remains a core strategic initiative aimed at reinforcing the emirate’s position as one of the region’s leading shopping destinations.

He noted that the Chamber is committed to organising this major commercial event to advance public–private partnerships and support the retail sector by delivering sustainable promotional platforms that drive business participation and investment interest.

For his part, Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said the Chamber continues to pursue innovation in the events it organises and sponsors to achieve optimal market responsiveness, enhance customer satisfaction, and drive retail revenue growth.

He added that providing a broad product mix at discounted prices from major brands—combined with entertainment experiences and instant rewards—enhances customer engagement, boosts retail partner performance, and creates memorable shopping experiences.

To reinforce commercial activity linked to “Sharjah Shopping Promotions,” SCCI developed an integrated operational plan spanning Sharjah City, the Central Region, and the Eastern Region.

Coverage includes Al Nahda, Aljada, Al Qrain, Al Dhaid, Kalba, Khorfakkan, and major retail malls throughout the emirate.

As part of its strategy to broaden the campaign’s geographic reach, the Chamber will deliver dedicated activities for Eastern Region shoppers at Souq Al Jubail in Kalba.

The initiative will also include strategic participation in the Dawahi Festival through a joint platform with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA).

The platform will feature interactive workshops, competitions, and prizes, complemented by the appearance of the signature character “Shamsa” associated with Sharjah Shopping Promotions.

The campaign launch featured the inauguration of the flagship “Wall of Lockers” event—an interactive attraction modelled as a giant locker filled with surprises and prizes.

Shoppers who spend AED500 over two consecutive days at participating malls receive a voucher granting a key to attempt unlocking a designated locker.

Successful participants receive guaranteed rewards, including premium smartphones, shopping vouchers, and direct cash prizes.

Shopping centres will host a series of high-impact promotional events during the campaign, with two-day weekend activations scheduled from 18:00 to 21:00.

The itinerary includes: Al Oasis Mall on 6–7 December , Al Rahmaniyah Mall on 13–14 December, Mega Mall on 20–21 December, Sahara Centre on 27–28 December, 06 Mall on 3–4 January 2026.

Sharjah Shopping Promotions 2025–2026 will conclude with a grand draw on 15th January 2026, offering a total cash prize pool of AED100,000, distributed among ten winners, each receiving AED10,000.

The Sharjah Chamber has also enhanced participation through an updated mobile application, allowing qualifying shoppers with purchases of AED200 or more to upload receipts electronically and enter the draw.