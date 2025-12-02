Egypt calls for immediate move to Gaza peace plan phase two

BERLIN, 2nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Badr Abdel Ati, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Migration of the Arab Republic of Egypt, has emphasised the urgent need to move immediately to the second phase of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan regarding Gaza, after the near completion of the first phase. He stressed Egypt’s firm rejection of any attempts to divide the Gaza Strip or separate it from the West Bank.

During a press conference along with Johann Wadephul, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, in Berlin, Abdel Ati revealed that Egypt and Germany welcomed the UN resolution stipulating the establishment of three transitional mechanisms whose mandate ends in December 2027: the Peace Council, the International Stability Force, and the Palestinian Administrative Committee.

On the security front, he announced that Egypt is currently conducting training for Palestinian police personnel on its territory to avoid any security vacuum, confirming the presence of forces ready for immediate deployment. He called for European support through the (EUBAM) and (EUPOL) missions to qualify security cadres and ensure public order.

Regarding reconstruction, Abdel Aaty explained that Cairo is coordinating with Washington to set a date for an international conference under joint Egyptian-American chairmanship, based on the Arab-Islamic reconstruction plan adopted last March, with key participation from Germany and the European Union, to ensure the early recovery of the sector before the onset of winter.