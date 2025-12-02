UAE Embassy in Tehran celebrates 54th Eid Al Etihad

TEHRAN, 2nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Embassy in Tehran organised an official ceremony to mark the 54th Eid Al Etihad, attended by senior Iranian officials and members of the diplomatic community.

The event was graced by Farzaneh Sadegh, Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In his remarks, Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasised the deep historical and civilizational ties between the UAE and Iran. He noted that bilateral relations between the two countries are longstanding and firmly rooted, built on foundations of trade, cultural exchange, and enduring people-to-people connections.

He also underscored that the economic relationship between the two countries serves as a model for constructive regional cooperation, highlighting the wide-ranging opportunities available to further strengthen the partnership within a framework of good neighborliness and mutual respect, in line with the UAE’s approach based on dialogue and purposeful diplomacy.

For her part, Farzaneh Sadegh affirmed that the historical, geographic, and cultural ties between Iran and the UAE form a solid basis for their bilateral relations. She expressed her country’s interest in expanding areas of economic cooperation and opening new avenues for partnership across various sectors.

The ceremony concluded with a traditional Emirati folk performance of “Al-Ayyala”, which added a distinctive cultural touch to the national celebration and was warmly received by attendees.